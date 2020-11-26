Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Hickman
1938 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1938
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Lafayette College
John Hickman's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Kennett Square, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Moore Joy Farm
132 Phillips Mill Road, West Grove, Pennsylvania 19390
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Moore Joy Farm
132 Phillips Mill Road, West Grove, Pennsylvania 19390
Funeral services provided by:
Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.