John Holloway
1945 - 2020
February 1, 1945
November 28, 2020
John Holloway's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ray Funeral And Cremation Service - Asheville in Asheville, NC .

Published by Ray Funeral And Cremation Service - Asheville on Dec. 2, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Fondly remembered as Brother John by everyone who Worshipped with him at his church home. He will be sorely missed, a kinder man you will never meet! Goodnight Sir! We´ll see you in the morning
Cynthia Fair
December 2, 2020