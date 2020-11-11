Menu
John Houser
1968 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1968
DIED
November 7, 2020
John Houser's passing at the age of 52 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services in Bessemer City, NC .

Published by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Christ Worship Center
3951 W Franklin Blvd, Bessemer City, North Carolina 28016
Nov
13
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Christ Worship Center
3951 W Franklin Blvd, Bessemer City, North Carolina 28016
Funeral services provided by:
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
