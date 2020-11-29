Menu
John Hrabosky
1947 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1947
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
John Hrabosky's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hazlet, NJ .

Published by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35, Hazlet, NJ 07730
Dec
1
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35, Hazlet, NJ 07730
Dec
2
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:15a.m.
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35, Hazlet, NJ 07730
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Family R.C. Church
, Union Beach, New Jersey
Johnny, may you R.I.P., it was my pleasure to work with and for you, TOMMY STRUMOLO and wife SANDY.
Thomas a. Strumolo
Friend
November 29, 2020