John Jackson
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1940
DIED
November 17, 2020
John Jackson's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Padgett Funeral and Cremation Services in Wallace, NC .

Published by Padgett Funeral and Cremation Services on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rockfish Memorial Cem
, Wallace, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Padgett Funeral and Cremation Services
