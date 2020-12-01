Menu
John Joseph
1941 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1941
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
American Heart Association
V.F.W.
John Joseph's passing at the age of 78 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harter And Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harter And Schier Funeral Home website.

Published by Harter And Schier Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St, Delphos, OH 45833
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
November 30, 2020