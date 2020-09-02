Menu
John W. "Jack" Kalbaugh Jr.
1939 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1939
DIED
August 31, 2020
John W. Kalbaugh, Jr. "Jack" age 80, of Murrysville passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. John was born on November 19, 1939 in Wilkinsburg, PA to the late John and Mabel (Wallace) Kalbaugh. John is survived by his beloved spouse of 35 years, Linda (Schratz); two daughters, Kim (Tony) Stasko and Lynne Manning; and also his 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and his first wife, Lorraine Marinacci. John was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Plum Creek Masonic Lodge #799. Friends will be received Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Please be advised that masks will be required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time. Masonic services will be held Thursday, 7 PM. Funeral service and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute "Jimmy Fund", which supports cancer research, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or online at www.jimmyfund.org/gift.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place, Delmont, PA 15626
Sep
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place, Delmont, PA 15626
Sep
3
Service
7:00p.m.
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place, Delmont, PA 15626
a loved one
September 2, 2020
We grew up together and have remained good friends all these years . Will miss notgetting together this year like we always do. Lots of PRAYERS
Andrew Hartman
Friend
September 2, 2020
I worked with Linda at OHM. Deepest sympathy to you and the family at John’s passing. I lost my husband 6 years ago from Alzheimers and have lived in Ga. the last 13 years closer to family. Think of you every time I watch the World dog shows. Take care and again sympathy to you all.
LeAna Buckey
September 2, 2020
May the light of Christ be present with you.
Marsha Morozowich
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020