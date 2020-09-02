John W. Kalbaugh, Jr. "Jack" age 80, of Murrysville passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. John was born on November 19, 1939 in Wilkinsburg, PA to the late John and Mabel (Wallace) Kalbaugh. John is survived by his beloved spouse of 35 years, Linda (Schratz); two daughters, Kim (Tony) Stasko and Lynne Manning; and also his 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and his first wife, Lorraine Marinacci. John was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Plum Creek Masonic Lodge #799. Friends will be received Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Please be advised that masks will be required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time. Masonic services will be held Thursday, 7 PM. Funeral service and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute "Jimmy Fund", which supports cancer research, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or online at www.jimmyfund.org/gift.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.