Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Kelly
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1940
DIED
November 13, 2020
John Kelly's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Biondi Funeral Home in Nutley, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Biondi Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Biondi Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Catherine of Sienna Church
339 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove, New Jersey 07009
Funeral services provided by:
Biondi Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.