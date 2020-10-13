John P. Kendzierski



John P. Kendzierski, 92 of Ogden, Utah a proud retired Navy submariner, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home.



John was born to Adam Kendzierski and Katherine Zalenski on February 29, 1928 in New Haven, Connecticut. He married Beth Yorgesen on November 14, 1959 who preceded him in death in 1988. He lived with his companion June Limpach until the time of her death in 2009.



John enlisted in the Navy at 17 years old in 1945 serving his country for 22 years in the submarine fleet. He served in WWII and the Korean War. After retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer SCPO, he worked at the Naval Reactors Facility (NRF) at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) near Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was also employed at Hill Air Force Base as a boiler technician for 10 years.



John received a Bachelor's degree in education at Weber State University and spoke several languages, German, Russian and Polish. He loved fishing, traveling and going to Reno and Wendover, NV. He Loved dogs and always had one by his side.



John is survived by his brother, Joseph Kendzierski (Mary Ellen) of Chesire, CT; step-daughters, Leah Bertagnolli (Allen) and Evy Gallegos; seven grandchildren and ten plus great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife (Beth); companion, June; step-children, John Hall and Lonnie Bitton; and siblings, Stanley, Edward, Helen, Stella and Francis.



Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. James the Just Roman Catholic Church, 495 Harrison Blvd. Rosary will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. where full military honors will be accorded.



John asked in lieu of flowers that donations be given to St James Catholic Church or the Weber County Animal Shelter.



Special thanks to everyone at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home and to Bristol Hospice for their loving care of John.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.