John Kennedy
1928 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1928
DIED
September 17, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
John Kennedy's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, September 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Krestridge Funeral Home website.

Published by Krestridge Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
401 Houston, Levelland, Texas 79336
Sep
21
Interment
3:00p.m.
Morton Cemetery
TX-214, Morton, Texas 79346
Funeral services provided by:
Krestridge Funeral Home
