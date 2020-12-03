Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Kiely
1929 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1929
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Knight Of Columbus
John Kiely's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Paradis-Givner Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Roch's Church
332 Main St., Oxford, Massachusetts
Dec
4
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
St. Patrick's Cemetery
, Hudson, New Hampshire
Funeral services provided by:
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.