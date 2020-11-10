Menu
John Klingler
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1931
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Army
John Klingler's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon in Lebanon, PA .

Published by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc.
226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Pennsylvania 17042
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc.
226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Pennsylvania 17042
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
Mike & Kathy, Brian & Cindy and family:
Sorry to hear about John's passing.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
You are all in our prayers.
May John Rest in Peace!
Love,
Charlotte & Joe
Charlotte & Joe Batdorf
Family
November 9, 2020