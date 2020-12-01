Menu
John Krauss
1956 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1956
DIED
November 23, 2020
John Krauss's passing at the age of 64 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by William F. Spencer Funeral Service in South Boston, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William F. Spencer Funeral Service website.

Published by William F. Spencer Funeral Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Gate of Heaven Church,
615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
8 Entries
Jack was a fixture at the Retirement Board who assisted countless city employees during their pension process, always available to solve any problem that arose. It was a pleasure to have worked with him on many cases. Rest In Peace Jack.
Paul Keeley
Friend
November 30, 2020
I know you will walk beside me everyday. Rest in heaven Jack.
Mary Ann Marrero
Friend
November 30, 2020
A Good Guy gone too soon.
Jim Cody
Friend
November 30, 2020
Jackie was a major part of the Flynn Administration from 1983 - 1993 and stayed on with Menino when Ray went to Rome. He knew more about the retirement system than anyone I know. He helped hundreds of people get their way through such an intricate system. I went to school with his sister Carol and spent a lot of time with his wonderful family on East 8th Street. RIP Jack.
Brian Wallace
November 30, 2020
A great friend and co-worker for 30 + years, he would do anything to help you out. One of his best was “ if we can’t convince you, we can confuse you.’ He will surely be missed. Rest well my friend and thank you for your friendship.
Mike Collins
Friend
November 29, 2020
Jack was a great friend and will be sorely missed at the Retirement Board, he assisted me and several of my clients over the years and always did a great job. Rest In Peace my friend.
William Carroll
Friend
November 29, 2020