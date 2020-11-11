Menu
John Kruit
1934 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1934
DIED
November 8, 2020
John Kruit's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church
152111 Tulip Lane, Wausau, Wisconsin
Nov
21
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church
152111 Tulip Lane, Wausau, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
