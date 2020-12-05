Menu
John Kudla
1948 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1948
DIED
December 1, 2020
John Kudla's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ferfolia Funeral Home in Sagamore Hills, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ferfolia Funeral Home website.

Published by Ferfolia Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 W. Aurora Road, Sagamore Hills, Ohio 44067
Funeral services provided by:
Ferfolia Funeral Home
