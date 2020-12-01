John Kwasniewski's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, October 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.