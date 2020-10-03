Of Level Green, age 61, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.



Loving husband of Donna (Byers) Langan for 41 years.



Beloved father of Shawn (Holly) Langan and Eric Langan both of Level Green.



Treasured grandfather of Gavin and Jalena Langan.



Cousin of Bill Hertens of New Jersey and numerous brothers and sister-in-laws.



John retired from the Pennsylvania State Police as a Liquor Control Enforcement Agent. John also loved being a member of the Boy Scouts of America where he served for two generations. Later in life he tended bar in the area where he enjoyed making new friends, telling great stories, and making those he loved laugh and smile.



Above all, John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.



There will be no visitation or service.



There will be no visitation or service.




