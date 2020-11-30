Menu
John Lavender
1933 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1933
DIED
November 25, 2020
John Lavender's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lucas Memorial Chapel in Garfield Heights, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lucas Memorial Chapel website.

Published by Lucas Memorial Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lucas Memorial Chapel
9010 Garfield Blvd, Garfield Heights, OH 44125
Dec
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Crown Hill Cemetery
8592 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Lucas Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Rest in peace uncle John my condolences and prayers
Gwendolyn Brown
Family
November 30, 2020
Rest In Peace cousin John... Our prayers are with you and your family Sharon and Ron...
Renetta Brown and family
Family
November 29, 2020
Rest In Heaven Uncle John! I am certain Grandma, Granddad, and all your brothers and sisters have embraced you at the gates......Rest In Heaven!
Rob Lavender
Family
November 29, 2020
May God bless the family with strength and peace in JESUS name.❤
Arvelle Duncan
Family
November 29, 2020