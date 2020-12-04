Menu
John Liskowacki
1929 - 2020
BORN
October 2, 1929
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
John Liskowacki's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC .

Published by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2112 Arendell Street, Morehead City, North Carolina 28557
Funeral services provided by:
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
