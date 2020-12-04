John Locklin's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home website.
Published by Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
