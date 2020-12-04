Menu
John Locklin
1951 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1951
DIED
November 28, 2020
John Locklin's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven, KY .

Published by Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
John was a kind and generous man and served the community and the Lord his entire life. He will be missed.
Terry Cantrell
Friend
December 3, 2020