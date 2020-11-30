Menu
John Lohrasbi
1973 - 2020
BORN
September 16, 1973
DIED
November 15, 2020
John Lohrasbi's passing at the age of 47 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Williams Funeral Home Inc in Bronx, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, Inc.
5628 Broadway @ West 232nd Street, Bronx, New York 10463
Nov
24
Interment
11:00a.m.
White Plains Rural Cemetery
167 N Broadway, White Plains, New York 10603
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home Inc
