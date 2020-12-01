Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Lopez
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1932
DIED
November 25, 2020
John Lopez's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan & McConaty in Thornton, CO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Horan & McConaty website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Horan & McConaty on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Horan & McConaty Family Chapel
9998 Grant Street, Thornton, Colorado 80229
Funeral services provided by:
Horan & McConaty
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.