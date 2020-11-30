Menu
John Lyons
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 25, 1937
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Penguins
John Lyons's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by James C. Stump Funeral Home in Rostraver Township, PA .

Published by James C. Stump Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive, P.O. Box 511, Rostraver Township, Pennsylvania 15012
Nov
27
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
James C. Stump Funeral Home
580 Circle Drive P.O. Box 511, Rostraver Township, PA 15012
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
James C. Stump Funeral Home
580 Circle Drive P.O. Box 511, Rostraver Township, PA 15012
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive, P.O. Box 511, Rostraver Township, Pennsylvania 15012
