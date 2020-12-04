Menu
John Mahan
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1935
DIED
December 1, 2020
John Mahan's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery in Kansas City, MO .

Published by Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
1025 SW Ward Rd, Lee's Summit, Missouri 64081
Dec
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
1025 SW Ward Rd, Lee's Summit, Missouri 64081
Funeral services provided by:
Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery
