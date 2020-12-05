Menu
John Manous
1943 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1943
DIED
December 3, 2020
John Manous's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo in Hugo, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo website.

Published by Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Restland Cemetery
Boswell OK, Boswell, Oklahoma 74727
Funeral services provided by:
Prater Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home - Hugo
