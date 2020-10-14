Age 95, of Bethel Park, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Loving father of Marianne Marnik of Bridgeville; brother of the late Robert, Frank, Joseph, Edward, Leo, Martin and Mary Kosky; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was a proud veteran of the US Army serving during WWII. John retired from P&WV Railroad as a Freight Agent after many dedicated years of service. Friends and Family are welcome at Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Home, 5120 West Library Avenue, Bethel Park (412-835-7940), on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Saint Anne Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1:30 p.m.

Published by Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.