John A Martinez, 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Oct 14, 2020, from complications related to Parkinson's Disease.



He was born in Questa, New Mexico, a son of Joe Augustin and Ophelia (Romero) Martinez. He was educated in Leadville, Colorado, moving to Utah in 1951.



He met the love of his life, Tobe K Yoshimura in Utah. They were married in Taos, New Mexico. They were happily married for 54 years until her passing in Feb 2006. From this beautiful union, they were blessed with four daughters and three sons. Joan (Dan) Braunberger, Patty (Brad Sneddon) Smith, Michael (Aelita) Rasmussen (deceased), John R (Trisha) Martinez, Nancy (Tony) Garcia, Judy (Wade) Johnson, and Ron J Martinez (deceased).



John had worked at the Ogden Arsenal and transferred to Hill Air Force Base. After 35 ½ years of dedicated service, he retired in Apr 1987 as Chief of the Missile Component Repair Facility in the Directorate of Maintenance. He was a member of the Federal Managers Association and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2472. He was a member of the St Rose of Lima Catholic Church.



John enjoyed fishing, camping, skiing, boating, motorcycles, car shows, Mexican dances, Chivas Regal on the rocks, sweet pastries, and restoring his 1969 Camaro RS. He loved to dress up for Halloween to surprise his grandkids and his costumes were always fun and original. He treasured the family road trips to Wendover, Reno, Star Valley, Lake Havasu and New Mexico.



Though he struggled with Parkinson's disease for the past 10 years, he never focused on his illness but was always there to lift our spirits with his kind heart and loving smile. We were inspired by his patience, love, and concern for others. His children were his caregivers, not out of obligation but from unselfish love. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.



John is survived by three brothers and two sisters. Leo (Phyllis) Martinez, Fred (Ester) Martinez, Jane Barros, Mary Wilson, and Ernie Martinez. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two sons, two brothers, Henry Martinez and Elmer Martinez, and a great grandson, Caleb Braunberger. He leaves behind a legacy of 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.



Our family wishes to express our gratitude to Gerry Winterbottom, his companion/dancing partner over the past 1 ½ years. It was a joy to see his eyes light up and the smile on his face whenever she was around.



We would also like to acknowledge Rocky Mountain Hospice and the compassionate care provided by Jacoy, Yesse, and Chelsea. You all were amazing! Also, to the Visiting Angels who brightened up his days.



Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, a private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation under the direction of Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory.







In lieu of flowers, give your loved ones an extra heartfelt hug!







Dad, the memories we shared will be cherished forever. We love you!





