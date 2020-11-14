John Mastrangelo's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading in Reading, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading website.
Published by Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.