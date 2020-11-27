Menu
John McMurdy
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1945
DIED
November 25, 2020
John McMurdy's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Edward L. Raisley F.H. in Prospect, PA .

Published by Edward L. Raisley F.H. on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Raisley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PC
P.O. Box 486 / 387 Main St., Prospect, Pennsylvania 16052
Nov
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Raisley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PC
P.O. Box 486 / 387 Main St., Prospect, Pennsylvania 16052
Funeral services provided by:
Edward L. Raisley F.H.
