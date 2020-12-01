Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Mergen
1926 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1926
DIED
November 30, 2020
John Mergen's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hughes Funeral Home, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hughes Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hughes Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212
Funeral services provided by:
Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.