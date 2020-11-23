Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Michalek
1947 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1947
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tarentum High School
University Of Pittsburgh
John Michalek's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel in Massillon, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Heitger Funeral Service
5850 Wales Avenue N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646
Nov
13
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Avenue Northwest Jackson Township, Massillon, OH 44646
Nov
13
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Heitger Funeral Service
5850 Wales Avenue N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646
Nov
13
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Avenue Northwest Jackson Township, Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral services provided by:
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel
November 23, 2020
Jennifer, lifting you up as you celebrate your father's life and legacy
Malone University
November 12, 2020