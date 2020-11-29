Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Miles
1963 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1963
DIED
November 23, 2020
John Miles's passing at the age of 57 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service
115 South State Street, P. O. Box 112, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service
115 South State Street, P. O. Box 112, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Funeral services provided by:
Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.