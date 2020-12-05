Menu
John Miller
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 24, 1931
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
John Miller's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Mt. Healthy, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home website.

Published by Paul R. Young Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy)
7345 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45231
Dec
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy)
7345 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45231
Funeral services provided by:
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
