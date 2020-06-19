Our loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2020, just 5 days before his 99th birthday.



He was loved and admired by all who knew him. His good example, love of family, generosity, and faithfulness was an inspiration to all. Jack was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in many callings throughout his life; including serving as a Bishop in his early 80's. He loved serving in the temple and served as an ordinance worker for over 20 years in the San Diego Temple. Genealogy was one of his passions and he spent many hours preparing names to take to the temple. A highlight in his later years was when his extended family gathered annually at the San Diego Temple to perform baptisms and confirmations for the hundreds of names he had prepared.



Jack was born on June 18, 1921 in Clearfield, Utah. He was the second oldest child born to Ira Darvel Miller and LeNora Scoffield Miller. He graduated from Davis High School where he excelled and lettered in track and field. Jack served in the Air Force as a navigator in World War II. He attended the University of Utah and graduated with a master's degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked for Standard Oil (Chevron) in Taft and Bakersfield, California for 41 years; never missing one day of work.



He met and fell in love with Dorothy Donetta Bennett. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on November 4, 1942. They had five children, 18 grandchildren, and 42 great grandchildren. Their family was the center of their lives, where they spent many happy years teaching their children to work hard and serve others. After 34 years of marriage, Dorothy preceded him in death on February 25, 1976.



Jack married Nadine McLaughlin in the Salt Lake Temple on June 18, 1977 and adopted her daughter, Mandy McLaughlin. Jack and Nadine were married 43 years. They traveled extensively, served together in the San Diego Temple, and fulfilled two service missions for the church.



Preceding him in death are his parents; siblings; his first wife Dorothy, his daughter, JoAnne (Miller) Taylor; son-in-law, David Taylor; and his granddaughter, Lora Lynn McIntosh. Jack is survived by his wife, Nadine Miller; his children; Judy Lynn Kelly (David), John Miller (Cydnee), Robert Miller, (Judith), Gary Miller (Kathy), and Mandy Miller.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road. Friends may visit family Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 No. Main, Kaysville.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.