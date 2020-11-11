Menu
John Mitchell
1992 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1992
DIED
November 6, 2020
John Mitchell's passing at the age of 28 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker Funeral Home in Baker, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baker Funeral Home website.

Published by Baker Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana 70714
Nov
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana 70714
Nov
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
6213 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana 70714
Baker Funeral Home
