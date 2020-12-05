Menu
John Moore
1933 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1933
DIED
November 24, 2020
John Moore's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by J.H. Robinson Funeral Home in Wagener, SC .

Published by J.H. Robinson Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
lexington funeral home
701 Hendrix st, Lexington, South Carolina 29072
Nov
29
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery
200 Erin Ct, lexington, South Carolina 29072
Funeral services provided by:
J.H. Robinson Funeral Home
