On September 30, 2020, John Arthur Moore passed peacefully into eternity.



The world became a better place on February 20, 1927 when Art was born to Joseph O. and Rae Fowers Moore. He was a lifelong resident of Hooper. He graduated from Weber High School.



Art married Nola Jean Beus on October 5, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple.



He worked at California Packing Corporation as a mechanic. He attended Steven-Henager College and after graduating he worked for Waterworks Equipment Company in accounting, retiring in 1991. After retirement he worked as the sexton at the Hooper Cemetery and worked there until his 90th birthday.



He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several callings. One of Art's passions was scouting. In 1992 he received an award for over 30 years of service with Troop 278. He also served as bishop of the Hooper 3rd Ward. Art served as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple for fourteen years.



A few of his hobbies included building rope making machines and ropes, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. He has been a wonderful example to his posterity and will missed by all.



He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Nola Jean, his children, Christine Horrocks, Ricky (Teresa) Moore, Susan (Brent) Coles, Dale (Kim) Moore, 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Garth (Florence) Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Johnny, David and Dwight; daughter-in-law, Irene Moore; siblings, Hazel Heslop, Oakley Moore, Gale Moore and Ilene Dahl.



A graveside service will be held at the Hooper Cemetery, Monday, October 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Please bring a chair. Due to Covid 19, please wear masks and maintain social distancing.



The family expresses their deepest appreciation to Cassie, Sandy and others with Intermountain Hospice.



Live-stream services may be seen at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Arthur's obituary page, starting at 12:00 p.m.



