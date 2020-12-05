Menu
John Moss
1951 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1951
DIED
November 5, 2020
John Moss's passing at the age of 69 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home in Holstein, IA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home website.

Published by Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home
225 Frontage Rd, Moville, Iowa 51039
Funeral services provided by:
Nicklas D Jensen Funeral Home
