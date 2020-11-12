Menu
John Murray
1958 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1958
DIED
November 9, 2020
John Murray's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Solon-Telford Funeral Home in Streator, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home website.

Published by Solon-Telford Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364
Nov
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364
