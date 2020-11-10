Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Bartlett Neff
ABOUT
Hill AFB
John Bartlett Neff, 75, passed away November 5, 2020.

He was born November 19, 1944 the son of Benjamin Landis and Dorothy Gayle Murray Neff in Ogden, Utah.

John married Marjorie Evelyn Smith on July 23, 1971 in Vista, California.

He served in the US Marine Corps and retired as a Packer from Hill AFB.

John enjoyed fishing, reading and watching football.

He is survived by his wife Marjorie.

Preceded in death by his daughter Sherri.

Graveside services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road , Layton, UT 84041
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.