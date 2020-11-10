John Bartlett Neff, 75, passed away November 5, 2020.



He was born November 19, 1944 the son of Benjamin Landis and Dorothy Gayle Murray Neff in Ogden, Utah.



John married Marjorie Evelyn Smith on July 23, 1971 in Vista, California.



He served in the US Marine Corps and retired as a Packer from Hill AFB.



John enjoyed fishing, reading and watching football.



He is survived by his wife Marjorie.



Preceded in death by his daughter Sherri.



Graveside services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.