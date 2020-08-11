John J. "Pipe" O'Connor
Age 76, of Brookline, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 7, 2020. John was the beloved husband of 55 years to the late Barbara Joyce "Mickey" (Auth) O'Connor; loving father of the late Thomas J. and Patrick J. O'Connor; devoted Pap of Ryan and Delaney O'Connor; father-in-law of Jennifer O'Connor; son of the late Thomas and Eileen (M'ahoney) O'Connor; and lifelong best friend of Jack (Janis) Long. He is also survived by many cousins. John served as a Pittsburgh Police Sergeant while assigned to the detective division. He retired in 1995 after 26 years of service.
Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000, on Wednesday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, Resurrection Church, Brookline. Interment to follow in St. John Vianney Cemetery. Due to COVID guidelines governed by the CDC, all guests will be required to wear a mask of facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance (up to 25 guests at a time). Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.