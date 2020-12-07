Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Owens
1938 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1938
DIED
December 6, 2020
John Owens's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shingleton Funeral Home in Wilson, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shingleton Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Shingleton Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Shingleton Funeral Home
2413 Nash Street NW P.O. Box 1909, Wilson, North Carolina 27894
Dec
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Owens Family Cemetery
6173 Webb Lake Road, Elm City, North Carolina 27822
Funeral services provided by:
Shingleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.