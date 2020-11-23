Menu
John Painter
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1933
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
University Of Utah
John Painter's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenicare Funeral Home in Salt Lake City, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenicare Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Serenicare Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106
Funeral services provided by:
Serenicare Funeral Home
