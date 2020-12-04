Of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020, at the age of 97. He was married almost 73 years to Lisa Fink Palmintera, and had two children, Robert of Bethel Park (deceased 2020) and Diane Palmintera McCarthy (Terrence McCarthy) of Reston, VA. John was an executive of U.S. Steel for 35 years, heading up the spares at maintenance division of Homestead Steel Works. He was an early adapter of computer technology, developing programs that were replicated by others in the industry. In 1976, he and Lisa lived in Cairo, Egypt where John helped the Egyptian steel industry through a U.S. Steel-UNESCO initiative. John was a proud World War II veteran, serving in the Army's Pacific theater in the Philippines and as part of the occupying troops in Japan. He received a bronze star for heroism and a purple heart, and returned as a Sergeant Major of a battalion. After his wartime service, John received a bachelor's in industrial engineering. He was a first generation American of Italian immigrants, and loved American history, particularly U.S. civil war history. He also enjoyed woodworking as a hobby. John was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery in McMurray, and will most be remembered as a loving husband and father.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.