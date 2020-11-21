Menu
John Parrish
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1946
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
John Parrish's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home in Ozark, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home website.

Published by Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360
Nov
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel
508 Faust Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
