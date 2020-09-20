Pasteris, John J.



Age 87, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Springfield, MA, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Joan (Dudley) for 64 years; loving father of Leslie (Peter) Robinson, Lynn (Richard) Lipovich, and Susan (Stephen) Policastro; proud grandfather of Dan (Kristen) Robinson, Matt (Becca Moreci) Robinson, Emily Robinson (Zach Steward), Jack Lipovich, Chris Policastro (Rohan Ott), Annie (Tyler) Lawrence, Marie Policastro, and Meg Policastro; caring great-grandfather of Owen Robinson; dear brother of Emile Pasteris and the late Mary Bedard; cherished son of the late Francesco Pasteris and Albertina Rigazio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He retired as a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (formerly Price Waterhouse). John was a long time member of the Valley Brook Country Club and St. Louise de Marillac Church. John was also an avid sports fan, supporting many teams especially those of his grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Due to COVID-19, the family is having a private visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be open to the public, and celebrated at St. Louise de Marillac Church located at 310 McMurray Rd., Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 on Monday, September 21 at 10:30 am. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at 501 Martindale St #670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.



Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.