John Pavlek
1951 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1951
DIED
December 4, 2020
John Pavlek's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Canonsburg, PA .

Published by Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St, Canonsburg, PA 15317
Dec
9
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Polish National Union
510 Franklin Avenue, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
