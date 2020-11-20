John Phillips's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc. website.
Published by Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 20, 2020.
