John Prenot
1957 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1957
DIED
November 15, 2020
John Prenot's passing at the age of 62 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Rockford, IL .

Published by Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care
215 N. Sixth St., Rockford, IL 61107
Funeral services provided by:
Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care
There are no words that can replace Johnny. Growing up around John was great. A wonderful person and cousin. I will always have you in my heart. Love you always cosy.
Jimmy pettit
James
Family
November 18, 2020