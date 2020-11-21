Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Protolipac
1953 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1953
DIED
November 17, 2020
John Protolipac's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay in Sturgeon Bay, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of John in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:25p.m.
Baran Funeral Home
1235 119th Street, Whiting, Indiana 46394
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Baran Funeral Home
1235 119th Street, Whiting, Indiana 46394
Funeral services provided by:
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.